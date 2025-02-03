Texans Make Feelings on Chip Kelly Abundantly Clear
Does anyone seriously believe that Chip Kelly preferred the Las Vegas Raiders over the Houston Texans? Are we supposed to trust the idea that he actively chose the Raiders—who don't have a quarterback at the moment—over C.J. Stroud?
Chances are, he didn't.
Yes, the Texans are in need of an offensive coordinator. So was Las Vegas. Some felt that Houston would ultimately end up with Kelly, who coached Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans during his time with the Philadelphia Eagles.
The fit seemed to make sense, right?
Well, it apparently did for everyone but Houston.
It's clear that the Texans did not want Kelly. They never even interviewed him. It seems blatantly obvious that they had no interest.
Why? That's anybody's guess. Kelly is definitely a good play-caller, and he may have been able to assist Stroud greatly.
But Ryans and general manager Nick Caserio evidently felt that Kelly was not the answer, and Houston's search for an offensive coordinator will continue.
Again, we don't know exactly what happened, but you're going to have a very difficult time convincing me that Kelly actually picked the Raiders over the Texans. Sure, Houston's offense was disappointing in 2024, but it was still considerably better than that of Las Vegas, which many not even be able to draft a franchise quarterback this April.
Houston absolutely needs to make the right decision here. It's absolutely pivotal for Stroud's growth, especially when you take into account the fact that he just had a rather pedestrian season.
The Texans must not have felt Kelly was the right fit, and while it may seem strange, we owe it to Ryans and Co. to trust them and allow them to go through the process.