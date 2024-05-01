Texans' Dameon Pierce 'A Big Part of What We're Doing' Says GM Nick Caserio
HOUSTON — Dameon Pierce was once considered the Houston Texans' prime running back. He was arguably the team's best offensive weapon during their 3-13-1 record during the 2022 season.
If not for an ankle injury that forced him to miss the final four games, Pierce would have ended his rookie season with over 1,000 yards in rushing. He finished the season with 939 yards on 220 attempts and four touchdowns.
But as he prepares for his third season, Pierce is far from the player who once held the helm as the team's top running back.
His subpar play in 2023 led the Texans to rely on Devin Singletary as the starter. In March, Houston sent a 2024 seventh-round selection to the Cincinnati Bengals for Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon. A month later, they drafted running back Jawhar Jordan from Louisville during the 2024 NFL Draft.
Pierce's role and future with the Texans are uncertain. But according to executive vice president and general manager Nick Caserio, Pierce will be a big part of what the Texans do in 2024.
"The big thing right now is to be in good condition — which he is," Caserio said during an interview with Sports Radio 610's Payne and Pendergast Tuesday morning.
"Watching him move on the field, he looks pretty good. Everybody's looking forward to the opportunity in front of them; you can't worry about what's happened in the past. He's got as good an attitude as anyone on the team. We're glad DP is here. He's going to be a big part of what we're doing. He's working his ass off so far, which is great to see."
Pierce joined the Texans as a fourth-round pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. He has since appeared in 27 games, rushing for 1,355 yards and six touchdowns on 365 attempts.
