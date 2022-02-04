Broncos' Elway Denies Allegations From Texans Candidate Brian Flores

Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores made NFL headlines in recent days, electing to file a class-action lawsuit against the league, his former team in Miami, the New York Giants, citing racial discrimination.

Flores, however, is still interested in taking a head coaching job for the 2022 season and is reportedly one of the three finalists in the Texans' search.

On Thursday, Broncos GM John Elway, who is one of the primary agitators in Flores's lawsuit, responded to those allegations, emphatically denying the claims.

“While I was not planning to respond publicly to the false and defamatory claims by Brian Flores, I could not be silent any longer with my character, integrity, and professionalism being attacked,” Elway said in a statement. "I took Coach Flores very seriously as a candidate for our head coaching position in 2019 and enjoyed our three-and-a-half-hour interview with him. Along with the rest of the group, I was prepared, ready, and fully engaged during the entire interview as Brian shared his experience and vision for our team."

"It's unfortunate and shocking to learn for the first time this week that Brian felt differently about our interview with him."

The Broncos would eventually go on to hire then Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who would go 19-30 in three seasons with the team.

Fangio was eventually let go by the Broncos in 2021, after a 7-10 regular season record -- his third consecutive losing season.

Flores would go on to accept the job with the Dolphins, where he also failed to make the playoffs in his three years at the helm.

One of Flores' main criticisms was Elway's alleged disheveled appearance, as well as his perceived lack of interest in the interview as it took place.

Flores would eventually label the interview as a 'sham'.

“For Brian to make an assumption about my appearance and state of mind early that morning is subjective, hurtful, and just plain wrong,” Elway continued. “If I appeared ‘disheveled,’ as he claimed, it was because we had flown in during the middle of the night—immediately following another interview in Denver—and were going on a few hours of sleep to meet the only window provided to us.”

“I interviewed Brian in good faith, giving him the same consideration and opportunity as every other candidate for our head coaching position in 2019.”

The Broncos did not interview Flores following their dismissal of Vic Fangio, instead electing to pursue interviews with Dallas Cowboys coordinators Dan Quinn and Kellen Moore, Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, among others.

Denver eventually settled on Hackett, who accepted the job on January 27.