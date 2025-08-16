C.J. Stroud Delivers Praise for New Texans Coach
Quarterback C.J. Stroud is entering his third season in the NFL and has a new offensive coordinator. The Houston Texans fired Bobby Slowik following their loss in the Divisional Round to the Kansas City Chiefs, replacing him with Nick Caley.
Stroud seems excited and confident with his new play caller.
“He’s very communicative, loves to rile guys up..I’m excited to work with him. He’s a great guy, loves football, knows football, knows why we’re calling things, how to call em, when to call em," Stroud said.
Caley is entering his first year as an offensive coordinator after spending 2015-2022 with the New England Patriots and 2023-2024 with the Los Angeles Rams.
He will look to elevate Stroud and the Texans' offense, who had some struggles in the 2024 season. Stroud completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 3,727 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. It was a step down from his rookie season in 2023, where he completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns, and five interceptions.
Part of Stroud's dip in numbers comes from the injuries to his weapons. His top three wide receivers, Nico Collins, Stefon Diggs, and Tank Dell, all missed time.
Stroud was also sacked 52 times, which was the second most in the NFL. This had a major impact on the Texans' offense and contributed to more turnovers for Stroud.
Stroud and Houston's offense will look to play at a higher level with all of the offseason changes.
Nick Caley and the Texans New Look Offense
Stroud looked comfortable in preseason action against the Carolina Panthers. The 23-year-old completed six of his eight passes for 44 yards, a touchdown, and zero interceptions.
In addition to bringing in Caley, Houston retooled their offense. The Texans added wide receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel in the draft while also acquiring wideout Christian Kirk in a trade.
Houston also signed running back Nick Chubb, who will look to complement star Joe Mixon in the backfield.
The new weapons should help Stroud reach the next level, but that's not all the Texans did. They also retooled their offensive line by trading Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders. To replace him, they signed Cam Robinson and drafted Aireontae Ersery in the second round.
With the Texans' added weapons and a new offensive coordinator in Caley, Stroud could have an MVP-caliber season.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Texans QB C.J. Stroud Shines in 2025 Preseason Debut
MORE: Three Texans to Watch in Saturday's Preseason Game vs. Panthers
MORE: Texans RB Joe Mixon’s Week One Status in Doubt
MORE: Texans' C.J. Stroud, DeMeco Ryans Highlight Training Camp Star
MORE: Texans Secondary Draws Strong Praise From Panthers' Dave Canales