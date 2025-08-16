Three Texans to Watch in Saturday's Preseason Game vs. Panthers
The Texans take the field again on Saturday against the Carolina Panthers.
Two years ago, the Panthers and Texans had the No. 1 and No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft, respectively, choosing quarterbacks Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud.
Stroud didn’t play in Houston’s preseason opener against the Minnesota Vikings, and his status hasn’t been confirmed for Saturday. Young is slated to start for the Panthers.
Those two have already solidified their roles as their teams’ starting quarterbacks for Week 1.
Here are three other Texans to watch in Saturday’s game:
WR John Metchie III
John Metchie III was Houston’s top wideout in last week’s 20-10 loss to the Vikings.
He finished the preseason opener with five catches for 45 yards. His longest reception last week went for 18 yards.
Metchie is entering his fourth NFL season, though he missed his entire rookie campaign due to his leukemia diagnosis. The wide receiver played in 16 games the following year, 2023, and finished the season with 158 yards. Metchie played his best NFL season in 2024, ending the season with 257 receiving yards and his first-ever NFL touchdown.
With Nico Collins and Christian Kirk, the Texans have reliable veterans in their wide receiver room. They also added receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel. A breakout season from Metchie would add depth to the position group and likely elevate Stroud’s play.
OT Aireontae Ersery
The Texans drafted offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft as a much-needed piece to bolster their offensive line.
Ersery — who played college football at Minnesota — made his preseason debut last week, playing only one drive. But on that drive, the Texans went 74 yards down the field in 10 plays and eventually scored a touchdown.
Last year, Stroud was sacked 52 times, which was the second most of any NFL quarterback behind only Chicago Bears rookie Caleb Williams. The Texans parted ways with Laremy Tunsil and Shaq Mason in the offseason and signed veterans Trent Brown, Cam Robinson, Laken Tomlinson and Ed Ingram.
It’s unclear how much Ersery will play on Saturday, but Texans fans should pay close attention when the offensive tackle is on the field.
DB Jaylin Smith
Another rookie, defensive back Jaylin Smith logged three solo tackles in the Texans’ preseason opener.
The Texans took Smith with the No. 97 overall (third round) pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Smith was a third-team All-Big Ten pick in 2024, his final season at USC. He registered 59 tackles, five tackles for loss, two interceptions and two pass breakups as a senior.
While the Texans have veterans Kamari Lassiter, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Derek Stingley Jr. in the secondary, Smith is someone that may quickly add depth to the Houston defense.