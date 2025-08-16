Texans QB C.J. Stroud Shines in 2025 Preseason Debut
After sitting out of the Texans’ preseason opener against the Minnesota Vikings, quarterback C.J. Stroud started Saturday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.
Stroud made the most of his short day, registering 44 yards and a touchdown on 6-of-8 passing.
On his first drive, Stroud found Texans newcomer Christian Kirk for a completion, setting up a third-and-2. Stroud, though, overthrew a wide-open Nico Collins on the next play, forcing the Texans to punt at their own 36-yard line.
Houston’s defense forced a three-and-out on Carolina’s ensuing possession, and the Texans took over at their own 40.
Stroud completed his first four passes on the drive, helping the Texans earn a goal-to-go situation. Running back Nick Chubb also aided in the drive, rushing for 23 yards on his first four carries.
The Texans’ drive was in danger of stalling once they got close to the end zone. Chubb ran for four yards on first-and-goal from the 8. Stroud took a sack on second down and threw an incomplete pass on third down.
Houston opted to go for it on fourth down, and Stroud found Collins, Stroud's No. 1 target, for a touchdown.
The scoring drive was Stroud’s final one of the contest, as the Texans put backup quarterback Davis Mills into the game on Houston’s next possession.
Stroud is looking for a bounce-back campaign after a sophomore slump in 2024.
The quarterback ended the season with 3,727 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
His less-consistent season in 2024 came after Stroud won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and made the Pro Bowl in 2023. Stroud threw for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and five interceptions in that season.
The majority of Stroud’s slower play, though, wasn’t due to poor performance.
He was sacked 58 times, which was the second most of any quarterback in the NFL. The quarterback also saw his three top targets — Collins, Tank Dell and Stefon Diggs — each miss multiple games due to various injuries.
Stroud and the Texans have just one preseason contest remaining, as they’ll battle the Detroit Lions on the road on Saturday, Aug. 23. Stroud likely won’t play in that game, as teams typically rest their starters in their final preseason games.
Houston opens the regular season against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 7.