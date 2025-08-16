Texans RB Joe Mixon’s Week One Status in Doubt
It looks like there's some big questions surrounding the availability of Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon heading into the regular season.
According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Mixon is not a lock to be ready to go for Week One, as the veteran running back is dealing with a foot injury that's kept him sidelined throughout this offseason.
Mixon didn't participate in the Texans' offseason work through OTAs and minicamp with the same foot hangup, and would then end up on the active/non-football injury list once training camp arrived. Mixon was reportedly in a walking boot during Houston's offseason program and was expected to be back in the lineup once training camp hit, but has since seen that status take a shift.
Mixon remained on the sidelines throughout the preseason and looks primed to continue to do so, and now, there are concerns about whether time missed in the regular season could be a possibility.
Mixon comes off his first season with the Texans in 2024, a campaign that was relatively productive for the veteran runner. He played in 14 total games to log 1,016 yards on the ground on 245 carries, also securing 36 catches for 309 yards, putting together 12 total touchdowns in the process; all of which would be good to put him in his second career Pro Bowl at the end of the year.
However, with just under a month to go until the regular season gets rolling, the Texans may have to do without a huge playmaker and major name in the backfield; inevitably, a big loss for this offense if he were to miss any time once September arrives, and a key storyline to watch as Week One vs. the Los Angeles Rams looms closer.
In the meantime, the Texans' running back room will go on to be held down by offseason addition Nick Chubb, Dare Ogunbowale, and fourth-round pick out of USC Woody Marks, while Dameon Pierce is also out and on the PUP list, with Mixon expected to take the reins as RB1 once he's back to 100%.
