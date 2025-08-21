C.J. Stroud Praises Tytus Howard Amid Position Change
Houston Texans offensive lineman Tytus Howard is entering his seventh season in the NFL and will be a starter once again. However, Howard will be starting at right guard after playing right tackle for most of his career, but he has some experience at guard, as he played left guard in 2021.
Howard is part of an offensive line that was retooled this offseason. Houston traded away five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders in a shocking move.
The Texans signed Cam Robinson to replace Tunsil at left tackle on a one-year $12 million deal. Houston also added Aireontae Ersery in the second round, who will start at right tackle in his rookie campaign.
This retooled offensive line will look to protect quarterback C.J. Stroud better than they did in the 2024 season. Stroud was sacked 52 times, which was the second-most in the NFL.
Ahead of the 2025 campaign, Stroud praised Howard's game.
“He’s done a great job. He’s also gunna let you know about it too, which I think is cool. He’s a dog, man.. he wants to have a great year, he told me he wants to be a Pro Bowler this year," Stroud said.
Stroud has seen great work from Howard, and he believes in himself as he's set a goal of being a Pro Bowler. If Howard can play at a high level in 2025, it would help Stroud elevate his game.
Howard is showing off his versatility by transitioning from a tackle to a guard, and his play will be pivotal to the success of Houston's offense.
Texans Offensive Line Key to C.J. Stroud's Success
Stroud is a very talented quarterback and has led the Texans to back-to-back AFC South titles and Wild Card wins in his first two seasons.
However, Stroud's numbers dipped in his second season in the NFL. In 2023, in his rookie season, Stroud completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns, and five interceptions.
In 2024, Stroud completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 3,727 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.
The constant pressure on Stroud and injuries to his receiving room were major factors in his regression. With the retooled offensive line, Stroud will look to have a career year as he could elevate and become an MVP candidate.
The Texans have a talented roster and won two straight division titles, but to become contenders, they will need Howard and the offensive line to play at a high level.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: C.J. Stroud Points to One Rookie Standing Out for Texans
MORE: Texans' DeMeco Ryans Addresses Jimmie Ward Situation
MORE: Texans Shake Up Tight End Depth With Latest Roster Move
MORE: Texans GM Issues Injury Update on Joe Mixon