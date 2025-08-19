Texans Could Be Hinting at Fullback Revival
In the modern NFL, it's not often you see the fullback position on the field with as much gravity or responsibility as they've had in past eras, but that doesn't mean you won't see an occasional fullback in the backfield getting some change-of-pace work in a few offenses looking to turn the clock back in their scheme.
That might be exactly what the Houston Texans are trying to do this season under first-year offensive coordinator Nick Caley, as there's been one fullback on the roster who's been catching some notable attention as a potential appealing chess piece for this unit: Jakob Johnson.
And according to ESPN's Ben Solak, Johnson was on the field for the Texans offense way more than he expected during the team's training camp, which may be a sign of things to come this season.
"I saw: A lot of Jakob Johnson. Well, not a lot, but more than I'd expect!" Solak said. "A fullback through and through, Johnson first made his mark with the Patriots from 2019 through 2021 when a young offensive coach named Nick Caley was promoted from tight ends coach to tight ends and fullbacks coach. After a couple of years with the Rams, Caley is now the playcaller for the Texans, and Johnson, after a few seasons with the Raiders and Giants, is back with him.
"In 2023, when C.J. Stroud emerged as a dominant rookie quarterback, the Texans used 213 snaps with two-back formations -- only the Falcons had more. That number fell to 135 last year as H-back Andrew Beck was cut before the season began. Now, with a true fullback in Johnson (and another H-back type in Cade Stover), the Texans look to be renewing their commitment to two-back backfields and more diverse run actions.
It makes sense for the Texans to revert back to some of the success this offense and C.J. Stroud saw during his rookie campaign. Adding that fullback in the rotation adds a new dose of size, versatility, and a unique touch to this offense that not only worked well previously with those double back formations, but with Johnson, maybe even has some added chemistry next to a familiar face in Caley.
One thing Solak does go on to mention, which does deserve some attention, is the history behind Caley's use of a fullback in his offensive schemes– something that was never quite on full display while he was stationed in Los Angeles under Sean McVay.
"Critically, Caley's offenses in Los Angeles rarely incorporated a fullback -- that's not in the Sean McVay playbook. Should Johnson make the 53-man roster -- something I believed would happen even before Brevin Jordan's injury -- consider that a strong sign that Caley is grabbing rushing schemes from his Patriots days to install in Houston. Gap runs, baby: power and counter. An overreliance on wide zone runs and the accompanying rollouts condemned this offense last season, and Caley won't make the same mistake twice. It might not be pretty right away -- the offensive line needs work. But it's new and exciting."
All of that being said, keep an eye on Johnson and what's to come in the Texans' backfield entirely this season, as Houston may wind up as one of the select teams reviving the fullback spot in 2025.
