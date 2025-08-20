Texans GM Issues Injury Update on Joe Mixon
Since this offseason's batch of OTAs and minicamp practices, the Houston Texans have had to deal with some unavailability from their starting running back, Joe Mixon, as he's been sidelined with a "lingering foot-ankle injury" leading up to next regular season.
It's been an injury that's held him out through the entirety of training camp, and he will likely be in to miss all three preseason games with that same ailment. Now, with the regular season less than three weeks away from kickoff, it inevitably leads to questions of when we might see the Texans' Pro Bowl runner back on the field, and if his availability come September will be impacted.
Though it looks like the Texans might not have a concrete timetable for his return just yet. General manager Nick Caserio was recently asked on SportsRadio 610 about the latest status on Mixon, labeling his recovery as a day-by-day process.
"No change. Joe [Mixon]'s just kind of working through it," Caserio said. "He's still on the NFI list... kind of take it one day at a time. Once we get a little bit closer, we'll probably have a little better idea of where he's going to be. But Joe's working hard, trying to get himself back ready to go. So, whenever that is, we'll take it as it comes."
Without going too deep into the specifics, Caserio still seems somewhat confident in the status of his veteran back, but still with no clear picture for when he may return to action, leaving his status for Week One against the Los Angeles Rams up in the air.
During his last season in Houston, Mixon appeared in 14 games to log 245 carries, 1,016 yards, and 12 total touchdowns. It made for the second time in his career where he had a year posting over 1,000 yards and ten touchdowns.
Any time Mixon were to miss in the regular season would be a big blow to this Texans backfield. If he is forced to miss any time, the responsibility then to a combination of Nick Chubb, veteran Dare Ogunbowale, and rookie Woody Marks to handle those duties in leading the running back room.
More intel surrounding Mixon's health will likely be uncovered closer to the regular season's kickoff, but don't be shocked to see the two-time Pro Bowler miss a few games if that's what it comes to.
