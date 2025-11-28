Texans Confirm QB C.J. Stroud Will Start vs. Colts

The Houston Texans are officially set to get quarterback C.J. Stroud in their lineup versus the Indianapolis Colts after missing the last three weeks of the year with a concussion.

Following the Texans' third and final practice of the week before facing the Colts, head coach DeMeco Ryans confirmed that Stroud and with defensive back Jalen Pitre have been cleared from concussion protocol and will return on the road in Indianapolis.

"Jalen [Pitre] and C.J. [Stroud] have both cleared the concussion protocol, so we're expecting both guys to participate on Sunday," Ryans said.

Stroud and Pitre initially went down with their respective concussions during Houston's Week 9 matchup against the Denver Broncos, forcing them to the side for their the past three weeks in the motions of clearing the NFL's concussion protocol.

Davis Mills would be the one to take control of the Texans under center, and inevitably help keep Houston afloat with a 3-0 record as a starter––leading a 19-0 comeback in the fourth quarter vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, a last-second win over the Tennessee Titans, and most recently, bested the Buffalo Bills and reigning MVP Josh Allen under the primetime lights of Thursday Night Football.

But now, with two straight full practices in the books for both Stroud and Pitre, they're officially cleared to come back into the fold in a critical division game vs. Indianapolis, pegging Stroud in as Houston's QB1, while Pitre continues to fill his role as a vital playmaker on the Texans' defense.

"We're happy to have C.J. [Stroud] back," Ryans continued. "Whoever's playing for us, whatever the position is, just asking everybody to go out, do their job to the best of their ability, offense plays efficiently as possible, defense, everybody playing together, swarming to the football."

"We do that with whoever's on the field, we'll be in a good spot."

Stroud will now look to command the Texans to what could be their fourth-straight win to lift up to 7-5 on the year on the road in Indianapolis, and try to keep the momentum built offensively from the past three weeks.

