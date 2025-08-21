Texans' DeMeco Ryans Addresses Jimmie Ward Situation
Leading into the 2025 NFL season, the Houston Texans have been without veteran safety Jimmie Ward in the backend of their defense.
Not only has Ward been dealing with an ongoing foot injury that's kept him off the field dating back to OTAs and minicamps, but he's also found himself in some legal trouble following his arrest earlier this offseason due to an ongoing domestic violence case.
Now, on Wednesday, Ward has also been hit with a civil suit by the woman he allegedly assaulted.
According to ESPN, the woman filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Harris County District Court alleging she was "violently assaulted multiple times, both sexually and physically" by Ward, including in the presence of their 3-year-old child. She is seeking damages of more than $20 million, represented by attorney Tony Buzbee, who represented multiple women in their sexual misconduct cases against former Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.
As of now, the criminal and civil cases remain ongoing, and the NFL is still in the midst of its investigation, which could eventually lead to punishment. The status remains foggy on Ward's playing status leading up to the year, and where his standing may be on this Texans roster.
Head coach DeMeco Ryans spoke on Thursday after their joint practice with the Detroit Lions to give an update on his situation, ultimately voicing that they'll let whatever happens in the court system unravel before anything.
“With Jimmy [Ward], I know there's a lot of allegations and things with Jimmy," Ryans said. "We don't know the true story of all of those, and I hate to jump to rushed judgment on any situation with Jimmy. We'll let the situation play itself out, let whatever has to happen in the court system, let that play out, but I think it's unfair to rush to judgment when allegations and stories come out on players."
"Everybody's quick to jump on it, and jump on the negative side with the players. Let’s just allow it to play out and we’ll see what happens when everything is over”
Depending on the findings of Ward's legal situation, it could lead to his eventual suspension by the NFL due to the league's personal conduct policy.
The Texans' safety has been dealing with recovery from an offseason foot surgery that's kept him out of camp thus far without a concrete timeline for his return, as he's currently listed on the active-PUP list.
As of now, Ward is eligible for a return even with his legal troubles, but it remains to be seen whether the Texans will have him suit up for practice as the case is ongoing.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Texans Shake Up Tight End Depth With Latest Roster Move
MORE: Texans GM Issues Injury Update on Joe Mixon
MORE: Texans Could Be Hinting at Fullback Revival
MORE: Texans' Calen Bullock Generating Significant Training Camp Buzz