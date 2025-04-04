Could New NFL Rules Land Texans on 'Hard Knocks'?
Will the Houston Texans be in the mix as one of the many teams able to land on this year's edition of HBO's "Hard Knocks"?
With the latest adjustments the league's owners have made in order to select their annual team, it looks like the Texans will have their opportunity this time around.
As a part of the fresh guidelines prepared this offseason to select the team represented in the yearly "Hard Knocks" series, the NFL has now outlined three loosened rules that help pinpoint who will have the ability to be selected for the show:
- Teams won't be required if featured on the training camp edition of "Hard Knocks" from 2017 to 2024.
- Teams won't be required if they have a first-year head coach.
– Is not exempt from selection based on club participation in "Hard Knocks" or a similar access show before 2024, under parameters that existed at the time of such club's prior participation.
With those aspects in mind, it does consequently leave the Texans able to be selected for this year's training camp edition of "Hard Knocks," or even as a part of the newly established in-season edition that started amid last season with the AFC North.
Houston is among one of 20 teams currently eligible to appear on the show, along with division rivals in the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans having the chance to do so as well.
Throughout the history of 'Hard Knocks," the Texans have appeared on one yearly edition of the show in 2015, when the team was led by a combination of Brian Hoyer, Ryan Mallett, and still had De'Andre Hopkins in town.
Fast-forward ten years, and now could be a perfect time to place the Texans back on with a completely new regime led by the pairing of C.J. Stroud and DeMeco Ryans, perhaps getting a closer look at this team's endeavors to reach a third-straight division title.
It remains to be seen whether Houston will get the nod to be this year's representative, but if they do get that chance, it's hard not to think of it as anything less than must-watch TV for Texans fans.
