Dallas Cowboys Emerging As Threat To Poach Houston Texans Star
Stefon Diggs was supposed to be a big part of C.J. Stroud's second season with the Houston Texans. That's why the Texans traded with the Buffalo Bills for the four-time Pro Bowl wideout in April of 2024.
Unfortunately, the plan never fully materialized. Diggs did catch 47 passes for 486 yards and three touchdowns in eight games for the Texans, but an ACL tear midway through the season cost him the chance to fully make an impact in Houston.
Now, the Texans may not ever get a chance to see what Diggs can do alongside Stroud because the veteran wideout is set to become a free agent at the start of the new league year on March 12.
Houston does have a chance to re-sign Diggs, of course, but Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News believes there's another team in Texas that will make a run at the former superstar: The Dallas Cowboys.
"Diggs should get some consideration to stay with the Texans, but with his age (31) and injury issues, Houston may need to go the more youthful route to replace him. He can find a good home elsewhere in the state supporting CeeDee Lamb at a decent price," Iyer wrote in his recent prediction that Diggs will sign with the Cowboys. "It doesn't hurt he can also play with his younger brother Trevon in Dallas while reuniting with former Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, the Cowboys' new passing game specialist."
The opportunty to stay in the state of Texas as a free agent while also playing with his young brother — who is one of the top cornerbacks in football — will absolutely be intriguing for Diggs. There's also the fact that CeeDee Lamb is going to naturally attract a ton of attention from opposing defenses, which could allow Diggs to feast with a Dallas star on his helmet.
The Texans could, of course, pitch him the same "feasting" opportunity playing next to Nico Collins, but that's where the money comes in. The Texans have just $14.4 million in cap space at the time of this writing while the Cowboys boast $54 million.
Dallas can afford to pay Diggs more, though it is worth noting that Jerry Jones has said he's not viewing this free agency period as a way to plug gaps on the Cowboys' roster.
That may work out in Houston's favor, but Diggs does also not seem like the type of player to take a hometown discount on what could end up being his last major contract at 31 years old.