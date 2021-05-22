DeAndre Hopkins Among Former Texans Visiting Houston

With DeAndre Hopkins hosting a free workout in Houston this weekend, this marks just the latest in a number of former Texans who have been drawn back to the city in recent weeks.

The departure of star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals last offseason may have broken many hearts around Houston, but it seems his love for the city is still strong as he sets out to host a pop-up workout Saturday.

The three-time first-team All-Pro has been working out in Houston per his Instagram, and on Friday posted that he will be hosting this free workout on Saturday, with the location yet to be announced.

Hopkins isn't the first former Texan to have returned to H-Town recently, with now Miami Dolphins receiver Will Fuller having posted a photo this week of himself at a gym in the city alongside fellow former Texans D.J. Reader, Jadeveon Clowney, Johnathan Joseph and Kareem Jackson.

And of course, J.J. Watt also spent time in his former home city when he delivered the commencement speech at Minute Maid Stadium for the University of Texas' Medical School.

Watt tweeted upon his return: "Feels damn good to see you again Houston," having announced he was leaving the Texans (for Arizona) earlier this offseason.

The last time all of these players suited up for the Texans together was during the 2018 season, with Clowney and Jackson the first to leave. The following year it was Joseph, Reader and Hopkins, with Watt following suit earlier this year.

While it's uplifting seeing all these former teammates still enjoying such a strong bond with each other and with the city of Houston, it does make you wonder what could have been for the Texans ...

