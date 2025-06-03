Texans Daily

Houston Texans Star Defender Lands Massive Ranking

Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. ranked No. 5 among all NFL cornerbacks by Pro Football Focus.

Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) leaps over Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) after an interception during the third quarter in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. earned a top-5 ranking in Pro Football Focus's cornerback rankings for the 2025 NFL season, further cementing his status among the league's premier defensive backs.

Stingley recently became the highest-paid cornerback in the league, signing a three-year, $90 million contract earlier this offseason. The third-overall pick from the 2022 NFL Draft emerged as one of the top coverage specialists in the game over the past two seasons, after battling injuries during his rookie campaign.

Stingley allowed a league-best 39.6 passer rating when targeted in 2024, and his seven interceptions were the top mark among all cornerbacks. The Texans' star earned the second-highest PFF coverage grade in 2024 and the top coverage grade over the past two seasons.

PFF noted that Stingley employs a high-risk, high-reward style of play, but his approach has paid dividends, as the corner led the NFL in interceptions over the past two seasons.

Stingley received votes for Defensive Player of the Year and was also named to PFF's top 25 players under 25 list, further reflecting his standing among the league's top defensive players.

As the 2025 season approaches, Stingley will look to build on his top-five ranking as he helps anchor the Texans' defense. His consistent play over the past two seasons has given Houston a cornerstone piece in the secondary, and his continued development will be key to the team's defensive success.

