Texans Announce Rookie CB Placed on Injured Reserve

The Houston Texans have placed one of their rookie defensive backs on Injured Reserve before facing off against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13.

According to a team announcement, the Texans have placed undrafted rookie cornerback Ajani Carter on Injured Reserve, sidelining him for at least the next four games of the season.

Carter was a recent signing to the Texans' 53-man roster to fill in as a depth piece in the secondary, active for Houston's two most recent games on the season against the Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills.

However, heading into Week 13 against the Colts, Carter would be a DNP for three straight practices due to a hamstring injury, which would ultimately leave him to be deemed out for the Texans' road trip to Indianapolis.

Now, that injury looks like it'll lead to an absence of more than just one week, as Carter will now be forced out for at least this week and three after; those games being against the Kansas City Chiefs, Arizona Cardinals, and Las Vegas Raiders.

Texans Elevate CB Ameer Speed Amid Carter's Injury

Jul 26, 2023; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Ameer Speed (61) makes his way to the practice fields for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

With Carter now sidelined for the foreseeable future, the Texans needed to plug in further depth for their secondary facing the Colts–– leading to Ameer Speed to be elevated to Houston's game day roster after being signed to the practice squad earlier this week.

Speed is a three-year veteran who's spent previous time with the Colts, as well as the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears since entering the league as a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He's logged nine total tackles and one tackle for loss during his 15 career games.

Against the Colts, expect the Texans' secondary to still be led by the usual suspects in Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter on the boundary, Jalen Pitre filling his role as the nickel once again after missing three weeks, and sixth-round rookie safety Jaylen Reed likely to get another sizable role after a strong outing against the Buffalo Bills.

