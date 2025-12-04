Texans Claim Former Bills CB Off Waivers

The Houston Texans have claimed a former Buffalo Bills cornerback heading into their Week 14 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to a team announcement the Texans have claimed defensive back Ja'Marcus Ingram off waivers.

We have claimed Ja’Marcus Ingram via waivers and made other roster moves. pic.twitter.com/JVW8DxLpXt — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 4, 2025

Along with the decision to sign Ingram, Houston also placed defensive tackle Tim Settle Jr. on Injured Reserve after it was announced he would be undergoing season-ending foot surgery.

Texans Sign Former Bills CB Ja'Marcus Ingram

Ingram had been with the Bills for the past four seasons since he was added as an undrafted free agent back in 2022. He's suited up for 29 games, starting in one, putting together 33 combined tackles, two tackles for loss, four passes defended, and two interceptions.

Ingram, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound defensive back, was released from the Bills' roster following the events of Week 13, but it wouldn't take long for the Texans to pick him up—now bringing him onto the main 53-man roster for additional depth in their secondary just in time for Sunday Night Football.

Oct 14, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive back Ja'Marcus Ingram (46) reacts during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images | Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

The move to bring in Ingram comes following the recent injury news of cornerback Kamari Lassiter, who was a DNP for the Texans' second practice of the week with a foot injury before heading to Kansas City, and currently has his status up in the air for kickoff.

Ingram brings some added depth in the event he won't be ready to go, and someone that's seen his fair share of matchups between the Bills and Chiefs for the past several years.

What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!

Heading into their road matchup against Kansas City, the Texans will have Derek Stingley Jr. leading the charge, healthy, and if Lassiter is limited at all, will have veteran cornerback Tremon Smith ready to fill in behind him.

Lassiter's status will become clearer upon the release of Houston's final injury report, but the Texans now have some added depth to bank on just in case.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!