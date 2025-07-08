NFL Insider Gives Interesting Update on Texans' RB Signing
The Houston Texans made a big shakeup to their running back room earlier this offseason with their addition of Nick Chubb into the backfield, effectively adding a strong veteran one-two punch between him and Joe Mixon to run behind C.J. Stroud across next season.
However, before the Texans' decision to sign a deal with Chubb, it seems like there may have been one other potential addition who may have had the chance to sign a deal with Houston following a strong workout: former Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills running back, Nyheim Hines
NFL insider Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 gave an update surrounding the free agency status of Hines, noting that the Texans were his most recent workout, and while he performed well in his showing with Houston, the team ultimately went with the signing of Chubb.
Hines, a veteran runner who hasn't suited up in an NFL game since 2022, looks motivated for an NFL comeback heading into the 2025 season, and had an opportunity to workout with the Texans next to other potential runners like former Cincinnati Bengals' Chris Evans and Trayveon Williams.
During Hines' last season in 2022 where he split time with both the Colts and Bills, he had five total starts to log 24 carries for 33 yards and two rushing/receiving touchdowns, while also having his two well-known kick returns for a touchdown during Week 18 of the season against the New England Patriots.
And while the 28-year-old seemingly checked the boxes while in Houston, as the window to sign Chubb began to open wider and wider, Hines' likelihood of landing with the Texans subsided in result.
While he's been out of the NFL mix for some time, expect Hines to potentially get some looks from other teams closer to training camp and the roster movement to take place ahead of next season. But, as for the Texans' interest in a signing, that idea seems to have come and gone.
