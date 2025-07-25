Former Chiefs Super Bowl Champion Predicted to be Cut by Texans
The Houston Texans have done a whole lot of work on their receiving corps this offseason, completely retooling a unit that was in need of a makeover following a devastating injury to Tank Dell and the departure of Stefon Diggs.
While the Texans' biggest moves were trading for Christian Kirk and nabbing Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel in the NFL Draft, they also made some less heralded additions, such as signing former Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl champion Justin Watson.
Watson spent the last three seasons with the Chiefs, with his best campaign coming in 2023 when he caught 27 passes for 460 yards and three touchdowns. However, he was never an integral part of their offense, which is what made him rather expendable (even if he was a member of two Super Bowl-winning teams in Kansas City).
Ryan Kennedy of House of Houston does not think Watson will be long for H-Town, either, predicting the veteran to get cut in favor of Braxton Berrios before the season starts.
"While both Berrios and Watson face an uphill battle in Houston, the former offers something that the latter doesn't: the ability to contribute in the return game," Kennedy wrote. "While Watson contributes on special teams, he doesn't do so at a critical position like Berrios. ... When building out a roster, there are times when teams need a critical player for special teams. Watson isn't that, and the Texans would be wise to save a roster spot and create flexibility elsewhere."
With Nico Collins, Kirk, Higgins and Noel on board, it's also hard to imagine Watson getting much playing time, especially if John Metchie III finally emerges as a legitimate weapon.
Houston only signed Watson to a two-year, $5 million contract featuring $3 million in guarantees, so cutting the 29-year-old would not hurt the team all that much financially.
