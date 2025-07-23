Houston Texans Announce Eye-Catching Joe Mixon Injury Update As Camp Begins
The Houston Texans have announced that running back Joe Mixon will begin training camp on the Non-Football Injury list with an undisclosed injury.
Mixon, who turns 29 years old tomorrow, missed summer activities with the team while wearing a walking boot due to an injury he sustained during individual offseason training. His unavailability doesn’t come as too much of a surprise after recent reports indicated that he was pacing well for his return in training camp and the team would slowly work him back into the lineup.
"The Texans are regarded as likely to ease Mixon into practice drills and increase his activity gradually at the start of training camp, but his medical outlook is positive as he enters his second season for the defending AFC South champions,” KPRC2's Aaron Wilson wrote in a report earlier this week.
NFL Insider Tom Pelissero shared a screenshot on X of all of Houston’s roster movement ahead of training camp. Alongside Mixon on the NFI list is undrafted free agent rookie cornerback Aliijah Huzzie. Fellow running backs Dameon Pierce and JJ Taylor also appeared on the Physically Unable to Perform list, as well.
In total, 11 players were listed on the PUP list, including edge rushers Denico Autry and Derek Barnett, wide receiver Tank Dell, offensive tackle Trent Brown, and safety Jimmie Ward.
The Texans will be shallow at running back to start camp with Mixon on the sidelines for now. Houston is left with newly acquired runner Nick Chubb, fourth-round pick Woody Marks, Dare Ogunbawale, and Jawhar Taylor in the backfield. Extra reps for Chubb and Marks certainly isn’t a bad thing to get camp going while Mixon gets back to full strength.
In his first season with Houston last year, Mixon played in 14 games and picked up 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground. This season, he’ll pair with fellow former AFC North veteran Chubb to power the bulk of the Texans’ run game.