Insider Reveals Latest Status Update on Texans' Tank Dell
Since Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell went down with his significant knee injury in Week 14 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, it's been largely a mystery of what a return to play looks like for the 25-year-old.
For Dell, it was an injury that effectively dislocated his kneecap, tore his ACL, while also encountering additional damage to his MCL, LCL, and meniscus–– nothing short of a devastating injury to take him out of the fold for the remainder of the 2024 season, putting his 2025 campaign in jeopardy as he focuses on his recovery efforts.
And while there seems to be good progress on his part in terms of Dell's recovery, don't hold your breath on seeing him seeing the field anytime soon.
KPRC2's Aaron Wilson revealed the latest status on Dell with Texans training camp right on the horizon, making it clear that the Houston wideout will likely begin next season on injured reserve.
"Texans wide receiver Tank Dell will not be practicing or playing for a long time as he continues to recover from a dislocated knee, torn anterior cruciate ligament, torn lateral collateral and medial collateral ligaments as he has undergone two surgeries with Dr. Walter Lowe," Wilson wrote.
"Dell is making significant progress in his recovery in terms of mobility, flexibility and activity, per sources. While Dell is expected to begin the season on injured reserve and will likely miss the entire season, per sources, as it is regarded as much better for his long-term outlook for his career to miss this year and get back to full strength, the team hasn’t been specific about his time table other than to emphasize how well he’s doing and how hard he’s been working."
During his last season on the field for the Texans, Dell appeared in 14 games to haul in 51 receptions for 667 yards and three touchdowns as a strong figure in C.J. Stroud's passing attack next to Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs.
This season, in reality, doesn't seem to be the most likely time for Dell to get back into the action. Following such a devastating injury and the major work the Texans' front office made on the position this offseason, the best move for Houston centers upon taking the patient approach to the recovery of their young wideout, rather than opting to rush him back– something that's not truly worth the risk right now.
When the time comes for Dell to make his long-awaited return, it's sure to be electric, but for now, that time still seems to be a ways away.
