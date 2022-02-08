Coach Brian Flores Cites 'Racial Inequality' Case In Texans Hiring Of Lovie Smith

Brian Flores believes he would be the Texans next head coach if not for his class-action lawsuit

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans head coaching search has come to an end. The drama, however, has only just begun.

The Texans on Monday officially announced the hiring of defensive coordinator Lovie Smith. Smith, 63, becomes the fifth head coach in franchise history after joining the staff last season along with David Culley.

The Texans also were in talks with former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores, but talks stalled after the two sides met for a second interview last week. Douglas H. Wigdor and John Elefterakis, the two attorneys who represent Flores in his class-action lawsuit, released a statement from Flores on the Texans' decision to hire Smith.

"Mr. Flores is happy to hear that the Texans have hired a Black head coach, Lovie Smith, as Mr. Flores' goal in bringing his case is to provide real opportunities for Black and minority candidates to be considered for coaching and executive positions within the NFL," the statement read. "However, we would be remiss not to mention that Mr. Flores was one of three finalist for the Texans head coach position and, after a great interview and mutual interest, it is obvious the only reason Mr. Flores was his decision to stand up to racial inequality across the NFL."

Flores is currently suing the league for racial discrimination in the hiring and firing process of minority candidates. Despite posting a 24-25 record in three season with the Dolphins, plus back-to-back winning seasons, Flores was fired by Miami due to "philosophical differences" with general manager Chris Grier and owner Stephen Ross.

Along with interviewing for the Texans' opening, Flores interviewed with the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears, New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

The Texans were one of two teams to hire a minority candidate this coaching cycle. The Dolphins recently hired San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who is biracial.

Smith now joins joins McDaniel, the New York Jets' Robert Saleh, Pittsburgh Steelers' Mike Tomlin and Washington Commanders' Ron Rivera as the league's only minority head coaches. He also becomes the first minority head coach to be in charge of three different franchises in league history.

Prior to the hiring of Smith, the Texans were expected to have a different outcome. Sources tell TexansDaily.com that Houston was set to hire former NFL quarterback Josh McCown for the opening before something changed - the buzz being that the organization became concerned with the ramifications of the fallout from Flores' lawsuit.