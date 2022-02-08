'An Established Leader': Texans' GM Caserio Comments On Lovie Smith Hiring

Nick Caserio thinks highly of Lovie Smith and the role he will bring as the Texans next head coach

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans have found their next head coach. Here's hoping for brighter days ahead at NRG Stadium.

The Texans officially announced the hiring of defensive coordinator Lovie Smith for the opening Monday evening. Smith, 63, becomes the fifth head coach in franchise history one year after joining the organization along with former coach David Culley.

“I am excited to introduce Lovie Smith as our next head coach,” Texans general manager Nick Caserio said in a statement. “He is one of the most respected coaches in the NFL and an established leader. A proven winner, Lovie has shown the ability to develop players both on and off the field for years."

Smith has 21 seasons of experience as a head coach at both the NFL and college level, previously serving with the Chicago Bears (2004-12), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014-15), and Illinois (2016-20). As the Texans defensive coordinator, Houston finished 31st in total defense, 31st in run defense, 27th in scoring, and 23rd in pass defense in 2021.

Smith is best known for his time with the Bears. Hired in 2004, Smith helped Chicago become one of the more stable franchises for nine years under his command. The Bears finished 81-63 with Smith at the helm and reached Super Bowl XLI in 2006.

Smith was named the Associated Press Coach of the Year in 2005 thanks to his efforts in fixing the Bears' season. After starting the year 1-3, Chicago would go on to finish 11-5, winning the NFC North and making the postseason for the first time since 2001.

"We had numerous discussions with countless coaches, executives, and players, and what revealed itself is that Lovie has both the leadership and people skills it takes to lead us forward," Caserio said. "We both understand how much work is in front of us, but we embrace the responsibility and look forward to continuing to build a program that can have sustained success.”

Prior to hiring Smith, the Texans conducted formal second interviews with former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and former NFL quarterback Josh McCown. McCown, 42, was expected to be in the driver's seat for the opening on Sunday before plans changed.

Houston will also promote quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton to offensive coordinator and retain special teams coordinator Frank Ross. The Texans have not announced who will take over for Smith as defensive coordinator.