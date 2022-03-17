Texans Sign Lions LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin; Grugier-Hill Replacement?

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are expected to sign Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin, according to multiple reports. The deal is expected to be worth up to $7.5 million for two years.

A former fourth-round pick out Tennessee, Reeves-Maybin, 27, has been a high-end contributor in a rotational role since 2017. His best year came last season when he started 11 games. Reeves-Maybin recorded 82 tackles, four pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

For his career, Reeves-Maybin has played in 70 games and started in 14. He's also been a solid contributor on special teams, recording at least 40 percent of snaps in each of his first four seasons.

Reeves-Maybin becomes the third linebacker added this offseason. Christian Kirksey agreed to terms on a two-year deal worth up to $10.5 million on Monday to return after the 2021 season. The Texans also traded a future late-round draft pick to the New York Jets to acquire Blake Cashman.

Sources tell TexansDaily.com that talks linebacker with Kamu Grugier-Hill have stalled since the start of free agency. Grugier-Hill finished last season as the Texans' leading tackler with 108 stops.

In Week 13 against the Indianapolis Colts, Grugier-Hill set a franchise single-game record with 19 tackles to go along with one sack and three tackles for losses. His 13 tackles in the first half tied Jamie Sharper for the most tackles in a half in franchise history.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio said that the team would be exploring all options at every position. Earlier this offseason, new Texans coach Lovie Smith, along with linebackers coach, Miles Smith, spoke highly of the growth of second-year linebacker Garret Wallow.

Late last season, Wallow filled in as a part-time starter. He recorded 23 total tackles, including a team-high 11 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15.

Houston primarily has focused on its defense this free agency. The Texans agreed to a terms with safety Terrence Brooks on Monday, and defensive tackle Maliek Collins, linebacker Ogbo Okoronkwo, and cornerback Desmond King on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the Texans agreed to a two-year extension worth up to $10 million with safety Eric Murray.