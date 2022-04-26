Seahawks Free-Agent DT Visits Texans

The Houston Texans defensive line performed at a below-average level for much of the 2021 season. The Texans ranked toward the bottom of the league in run defense, as well as compiling only 32 sacks. As a result, it is no surprise that the Texans would be interested in increasing the productivity along their defensive line.

According to the NFL’s transaction wire, free-agent pass-rusher Rasheem Green visited the Texans on Monday. The former Seattle Seahawk has also taken visits to the Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens, in addition to continuing dialogue with Seattle.

The four-year veteran was selected by the Seahawks in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. The 24-year-old compiled a career-high 48 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and 15 quarterback hits in 2021. Green also had 32 pressures and 20 hurries on 67 percent of his defensive snaps. His performance earned him a starting spot within Seattle’s front seven.

Rasheem Green Rasheem Green makes the tackle Rasheem Green and Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes

Though Green requires some development when it comes to run defense, his age and potential make him an intriguing option for the Texans at defensive end. Should Houston take a flyer on him, it would likely be on a team-friendly deal. Still, Green has the potential to be a notable addition to the team’s defense.

Jonathan Greenard © Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK Maleik Collins © Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports Lovie Smith

Despite underperforming in 2021, the Texans seem to be building a strong, young nucleus on the defensive line. Jonathan Greenard, a third-round selection out of Florida in 2020, has thrived in his move from outside linebacker to defensive end. Playing in only twelve games in 2021, Greenard accumulated a team high eight sacks, earning him an elite defensive grade of 82.9 (ranking 11th in the NFL) as well as another elite pass rush grade of 89.2 (seventh) per according to Pro Football Focus. In addition to Greenard, defensive tackles Maliek Collins and Roy Lopez would greatly benefit from Green’s presence along the Texans defensive line.