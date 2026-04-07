Texans Land Patriots LB Marte Mapu in Trade

The Houston Texans have made an interesting trade to bolster their linebacker unit.

According to a report from KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, the Texans are trading for New England Patriots linebacker Marte Mapu.

#Texans trade for #Patriots linebacker Marte Mapu after informing him he would be released per league source @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 7, 2026

Per Wilson, the Texans and Patriots exchanged 2027 late-round pick swaps to send Mapu to Houston.

The news comes after the Patriots were reportedly set to cut Mapu headed into next season, but instead get the former third-round pick redirected to a new home rather than being sent to the open market.

It's yet another trade the Texans have made throughout what's been a busy offseason thus far–– including their deals from earlier in March when they acquired David Montgomery from the Detroit Lions, and also sent veteran offensive guard Tytus Howard to the Cleveland Browns.

This time, it's a move for Houston to add even more depth into their front seven, and perhaps unlock a new level to Mapu's game that hadn't been showcased in New England.

What Are Texans Gettting in Marte Mapu?

Mapu, listed as a 6-foot-3, 230-pound linebacker/safety hybrid had been with the Patriots since being selected in the third round at 76th overall of the 2022 NFL Draft, starting in 10 games and activated in 44 total games throughout his tenure in New England.

His most recent campaign in 2025 resulted in Mapu being active for all 17 games, albeit never starting. He put together a combined 25 tackles, one forced fumble, and one interception en route to the Patriots' Super Bowl finish, though seeing those championship dreams cut short by the Seattle Seahawks.

Oct 20, 2024; London, United Kingdom; New England Patriots safety Marte Mapu (15) against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Where Mapu really stood out coming into the league was centered on his versatility, though last season he was primarily slotted in as a rotational piece in the Patriots' linebacker room or a piece on special teams rather than moving around to different areas of the field defensively.

In Houston, he'll join a steady linebacker core led by 2025 first-time Pro Bowler Azeez Al-Shaair, paired with the depth behind him with guys like Henry To'oTo'o and E.J. Speed.

As to what his role in 2026 could look like with the Texans and their defense, he'll be set to first stake his claim on the 53-man roster once training camp rolls around.

It might be a bit too early before he's considered a roster lock for Week One, yet considering Houston went out of their way to trade for the Patriots linebacker rather than letting him hit the open market as he was expected to, it could hint that this staff already has plans in place with their new defensive chess piece.

In the event Mapu does show up in those opportunities before the season later this year, he could have an opneing to compete for a bigger share of reps in Houston's linebacker room next to Al-Shaair, as opposed to To'oTo'o and Speed.

Regardless, yet another trade for Nick Caserio and the Texans this offseason signals that their pursuit of getting this roster even better than last year is far from over, especially as the draft sits right around the corner at the end of this month.