Who's Texans' Most Exciting Offseason Addition?

The Houston Texans entered the offseason in need of foundational players throughout the roster. After allowing the 10th-most passing yards in the NFL, they chose to add one to their secondary in cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

While selecting Stingley Jr. over now-New York Jets corner Sauce Gardner was questioned by some, his talent never was. An every-game starter at corner as a true freshman on LSU's National Champion team, Stingley Jr. garnered consensus All-American honors at just 18 years old.

As a result of his immense talent and promising flashes at LSU, Stingley Jr. was named the Texans' most exciting offseason addition, according to Yardbarker.

Houston faced criticism for selecting Stingley ahead of Sauce Gardner, but there's no doubt he should help the defense. Stingley looked like a superstar early in his LSU career and should be a fine cornerback if he's healthy. - Yardbarker's Seth Trachtman

Now 21, Stingley Jr. will look to replicate his early-career success at LSU in his opening act in Houston. The former five-star recruit is off to a strong start, with Texans safety Jonathan Owens raving about his traits both on and off the field.

"Great ball skills, athletic, smart, and willing to learn, asks a bunch of questions," Owens said. "That’s really a thing where you’re a new guy, you’re always going to be a sponge, anything anybody tells you."

"I’m relaying my past experiences to them, letting them know, okay, this is what you did, this is probably what you could do better, this is what somebody taught me," said Owens. "I’m excited."

"Excited" seems to be the name of the game with the two-time first-team All-SEC nominee. Playing just 10 games over the last two years, the 6-1, 195-pounder enters his rookie season as one of the most physically gifted corners in the league already.

Stingley Jr. has all of the abilities needed to dominate in the NFL, though the biggest of them all is availability an area he still needs to prove himself in. Ultimately, that's just one of several reasons to keep an eye on Stingley Jr.'s career moving forward.

One way or another, the journey one of Houston's two first-round draft picks is about to go on can be summed up in one word: exciting.