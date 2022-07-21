Texans Offensive Playmakers NFL's Worst?

Offensive playmakers are a luxury the Houston Texans haven't been drowning in the last few years. And despite recent efforts, a recent article from ESPN would indicate the Texans still have a ways to go in this department.

The article ranks every team based on their wide receiver/tight end/running back trio, and for a second straight year, the Texans are rock bottom.

Imagine where the Texans would be without Brandin Cooks, who managed his sixth 1,000-yard season with Davis Mills and Tyrod Taylor throwing him passes. Cooks is a midtier No. 1 receiver, but the Texans just don't have much around him. General manager Nick Caserio traded up to grab Alabama wideout John Metchie in the second round of the draft in April and used a third-round pick on Nico Collins, so the hope has to be that one of those two turns into a viable starter across from Cooks.

Describing Cooks as "a midtier No. 1 receiver" seems harsh given his consistent productivity regardless of which team he's suiting up for or - as the article hinted to - the caliber of quarterback he has to work with.

Metchie is a question mark as he continues to recover from a torn ACL suffered in the College Football Playoff semifinal. In contrast, Collins is fresh off of a steady and promising rookie season. As a third-rounder, he may not be a headliner just yet, but 446 yards in 14 appearances (eight starts) for a team hesitant to overuse its rookies early on is a good base to build from, especially considering some of his more highlight-worthy receptions.

If there's any position where Houston should have been trying to find a long-term solution a year ago, it's at running back, where it re-signed Rex Burkhead to compete with Marlon Mack and fourth-round rookie Dameon Pierce. There's a glimmer of hope at tight end in Brevin Jordan, who averaged 1.3 yards per route run in a small sample as a rookie a year ago, which is in line with Dawson Knox and Tyler Conklin. Even so, the fact that the Texans are counting on midround projects such as Pierce and Jordan as promising possible starters two years into their rebuild tells you how far they have to go. Caserio's vision of filling the roster with low-ceiling veterans doesn't enthuse.

Moving on to the criticism of Houston's decision not to look for a long-term solution at running back last year and it's worth keeping in mind that the Texans had neither a first nor a second-round pick in 2021. Combine this with next to no meaningful cap space and equally pressing needs all over the roster, and this criticism feels misplaced.

Pierce brings a run style that should suit offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton's scheme well and a certain tenacity and boundless energy reserves that should further his cause as he pushes for reps.

Houston may have had to wait another year for a fresh-faced back to arrive - but better late than never.

Jordan, meanwhile, is an interesting prospect after showing sparks of his potential as last season wore on. With three touchdowns and 10 first downs on just 20 receptions, his ability to produce when it matters most was obvious.

Now backed up by rookie Teagan Quitoriano, who projects as more of a blocking tight end, the Texans appear to be leaning less on "low-ceiling veterans" than the article suggests.

The Texans may be a work in progress, and much of this optimism is yet to be backed up by hard evidence, but with a young core and promising coordinator in place don't be shocked if Houston's offense takes some by surprise in the coming years.