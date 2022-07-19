New Deal: Has Texans’ Pierce Contract Caused Problems For NFL?

The Houston Texans are predicted to be among the NFL’s bottom-tiered teams during the upcoming 2022 NFL Season.

However, all is not lost regarding optimism for the future. Despite losing former franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson, Houston has done a respectable job of adding notable potential talent on both sides of the ball to their fold.

One such addition came in the form of rookie running back Dameon Pierce, who Houston selected in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.

Selected at No. 107 overall, Pierce gained 574 yards and scored 13 touchdowns on 100 carries and also caught 19 passes for 216 yards and three touchdowns in his senior season. He is expected to help revitalize a sluggish Texans rushing attack.

In June, Houston signed the Florida product to a four-year contract worth just north of $4.5 million. Interestingly enough, the deal included a $25,000 workout bonus in 2023.

All in all, the 22-year-old carries a hefty price tag.

Pierce’s deal is being labeled as a culprit for other NFL teams having difficulty signing their fourth-rounders this offseason, a notion that Texans’ general manager Nick Caserio called “comical.’

Shortly after agreeing to terms with Pierce in June, Caserio joined “Payne & Pendergast” on Sports Radio 610 (KILT-AM) to offer his insight on the reasoning behind the lucrative deal.

“The fact that there’s been commentary about this has been kind of laughable, but it is what it is,” Caserio said. “Everybody’s got a philosophy. So, if they want to be pissed off and blame somebody, I guess they can blame me for screwing the whole league up.”

On the contrary, Caserio sees Houston’s actions as being ahead of the curve.

“We’re talking about a $208 million cap and in the grand scheme of things — and I would say if you look at over the last few years, the first round is the first round,” said Caserio. “Everyone knows the way that round is structured, and I would say in the second round you’ve seen some progress and some things involved relative to how it’s structured, relative to the guarantee, relative to some of the auxiliary items that are available. Third round is always kind of been that.”

Though Pierce’s contract can be seen as a departure from a more conservative approach to mid-round deals, Caserio believes that several more mid-to-late round draft contracts will begin to resemble third-round contracts.

“Honestly more than anything I think where the league is headed ultimately with a lot of these contracts is going to be similar maybe to the way second and third rounds are. So, you know, every player, every negotiation is going to be different. So, again, within the grand scheme of things, if it’s something you feel is not prohibited in any way, shape, or form and think it’s the right thing. And some of this is in anticipation of what you think is going to happen eventually.”

Pierce is set to report for training camp along with the other Texans rookies on July 24 at Houston Methodist Training Center in Houston, Texas.