Should Texans Sign Ex Cowboys and Bills WR Cole Beasley?

The Houston Texans entered the offseason in need of playmakers to maximize the development of Davis Mills. They took a big step in the right direction with the additions of Alabama receiver John Metchie III and running backs Marlon Mack and Dameon Pierce.

At receiver, the Texans return star Brandin Cooks and breakout candidate Nico Collins, a second-year pro who had a strong spring. While the team has a good mix of new faces and returning weapons, the receiver's room has question marks after the top three.

Enter free agent receiver Cole Beasley, a former second-team All-Pro who spent seven seasons thriving in the slot for the Dallas Cowboys some 250 miles northwest of Houston.

According to Pro Football Focus, signing Beasley is the one offseason acquisition the Texans should make before the start of training camp.

The Texans’ wide receiver corps has some potential with the addition of John Metchie III and the potential advancement of second-year pro Nico Collins, but they still ranked 30th in Ben Linsey’s wide receiver corps rankings. Beasley comes with some baggage, but the NFL no longer has significant COVID-19 restrictions in place, and he certainly still belongs on an NFL roster based on his recent play. He could fill the spot Danny Amendola played in 2021. - PFF's Doug Kyed

Though Beasley established himself as a quality receiver in Dallas, his career reached new heights in Buffalo, posting 231 receptions and almost 2,500 yards with 11 touchdowns across three seasons.

The Texans get their first chance to evaluate the receivers in a game-speed setting during training camp, which starts July 29 in Houston. Should general manager Nick Caserio not like what he sees, Beasley, one of the top free agent weapons still available, would provide a reliable veteran presence in a room full of potential.

Beasley, a Houston native who starred at Southern Methodist, is meant to be in the state of Texas, and with the Texans offering an opportunity to play big snaps with a promising young quarterback, the time just might be right for him to return to the Lone Star State.