Should Texans Sign Ex Cowboys and Bills WR Cole Beasley?
The Houston Texans entered the offseason in need of playmakers to maximize the development of Davis Mills. They took a big step in the right direction with the additions of Alabama receiver John Metchie III and running backs Marlon Mack and Dameon Pierce.
At receiver, the Texans return star Brandin Cooks and breakout candidate Nico Collins, a second-year pro who had a strong spring. While the team has a good mix of new faces and returning weapons, the receiver's room has question marks after the top three.
Enter free agent receiver Cole Beasley, a former second-team All-Pro who spent seven seasons thriving in the slot for the Dallas Cowboys some 250 miles northwest of Houston.
According to Pro Football Focus, signing Beasley is the one offseason acquisition the Texans should make before the start of training camp.
Can Texans' Laremy Tunsil Be 'Best Tackle' of 2022 Season?
Returning from a season-ending injury, can Laremy Tunsil return to his Pro Bowl ways for the Texans' offensive line?
Texans Laremy Tunsil Ranked Among NFL's Top Tackles By ESPN
ESPN experts have Texans Tackle Laremy Tunsil among the NFL's best heading into 2022
Texans Ex Deshaun Watson May Sue NFL in Federal Court Over Suspension
Watson and his circle now await a ruling from a league arbitrator regarding his suspension.
Texans Roster Ranked Not Quite NFL’s Worst? Houston's 3 Camp Issues To Watch
Some believe that the 2022 iteration of the Houston Texans is better (albeit, slightly) than last in the NFL.
Houston BREAKING: Texans Reach Settlement With 30 Accusers in Deshaun Watson Case
Buzbee vows that while the lawsuit involving the Texans is no longer an issue, "The four filed cases against Deshaun Watson will continue.''
Red Zone WRs: Where’s Texans' Brandin Cooks Rank?
Pro Football Focus released its red zone receiver rankings Wednesday.
'Fresh Legs': Rookie Dameon Pierce vs. Vet Marlon Mack as Texans' No. 1 RB?
Mack will have to battle it out this summer for reps in a running back room with no clear pecking order.
'The Engine': What Maliek Collins Brings to Texans D-Line
Maliek Collins wants to be the "engine" pushing forward for the Texans' defensive front seven
The Texans’ wide receiver corps has some potential with the addition of John Metchie III and the potential advancement of second-year pro Nico Collins, but they still ranked 30th in Ben Linsey’s wide receiver corps rankings. Beasley comes with some baggage, but the NFL no longer has significant COVID-19 restrictions in place, and he certainly still belongs on an NFL roster based on his recent play. He could fill the spot Danny Amendola played in 2021. - PFF's Doug Kyed
Though Beasley established himself as a quality receiver in Dallas, his career reached new heights in Buffalo, posting 231 receptions and almost 2,500 yards with 11 touchdowns across three seasons.
The Texans get their first chance to evaluate the receivers in a game-speed setting during training camp, which starts July 29 in Houston. Should general manager Nick Caserio not like what he sees, Beasley, one of the top free agent weapons still available, would provide a reliable veteran presence in a room full of potential.
Beasley, a Houston native who starred at Southern Methodist, is meant to be in the state of Texas, and with the Texans offering an opportunity to play big snaps with a promising young quarterback, the time just might be right for him to return to the Lone Star State.