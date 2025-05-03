Houston Texans 2025 Game Dubbed One of 10 Must-Watch Battles
The Houston Texans are going to be a fun team to watch this season.
They have one of the most exciting young quarterbacks in the NFL in C.J. Stroud and paired him with a slew of talented receivers, including several that they brought in throughout the 2025 NFL Draft. Add on a defense that is underrated and led by an absolute rising star in Will Anderson Jr., and this team should have it all.
They finished atop the AFC South last season and will be expected to do the same this upcoming year. While injuries really dampened their season, they were still able to throttle the Los Angeles Chargers and secure a road playoff battle with the Kansas City Chiefs, one that ultimately ended their season.
With a healthy roster, the sky is the limit, and with that expected success, one would think fans from all around would watch this team. That's at least the bell that NFL.com's Kevin Patra is ringing by placing the Texans-Broncos as his No. 8 must-watch game of the season. The Chiefs-Bills in Buffalo came in at No. 1.
Here's what he had to say about the battle.
"Perhaps I'm taking my personal preference to the next level by shoehorning in two teams I'm intrigued by entering the season. I love what the Broncos did this offseason, bolstering an already underrated defense and giving Sean Payton more toys to play with on offense. Second-round pick RJ Harvey should soar in Payton's scheme. I'm equally interested in how the changes in Houston pan out with a completely overhauled offensive line, two Iowa State Cyclone rookie receivers (Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel), and a new OC in Nick Caley. Will C.J. Stroud shake off the Year 2 doldrums? Styles make fights, and I can't wait to see DeMeco Ryans' physical defense take on Payton's dice-you-up offense," Patra wrote when placing the game 8th overall in his rankings.
In a division that has the Colts, Titans and Jaguars, there aren't going to be many must-watch AFC South battles like you might find in the AFC North.
Regardless, the Texans-Broncos is going to feature two well-respected coaches and two rising star quarterbacks. That's about all you can ask for, and fans should keep an eye on when the official date for the game is released.