Texans Achieve Wild History in Playoff Loss to Chiefs
The Houston Texans fell to the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 23-14 in their Divisional Round playoff matchup on Saturday in a slobberknocker of an affair.
The Texans actually didn't play poorly overall, but they were unable to make the plays needed to come away with a victory, and some rather controversial officiating didn't help.
In losing to the Chiefs, Houston set a rather wild distinction.
The Texans fell behind 13-6 at the half and then scored a touchdown in the third quarter, but they failed to connect on the extra point, leaving the score 13-12.
Houston was unable to score the rest of the way, as its other two points came via an intentional safety Kansas City took in the fourth quarter.
C.J. Stroud went 19-for-28 with 245 yards in the defeat, while Joe Mixon carried the ball 18 times for 88 yards and punched in the Texans' lone touchdown.
It was definitely a crushing way to end what was an overall disappointing season for the Texans, who entered 2024 with massive expectations but was never really able to live up to them.
Of course, injuries played a major role for Houston, as wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell suffered season-ending injuries, and its defense was also battered, especially in the secondary.
The Texans did capture their second straight AFC South title, but that also had a whole lot to do with the fact that the division was terrible. No other team in the division finished above .500.
Houston will now have to think long and hard about this loss heading into the offseason.