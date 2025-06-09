Texans Daily

Houston Texans Battling NFC Team in Nick Chubb Sweepstakes

The Houston Texans are alongside one team in the NFC in the race for Nick Chubb.

Dec 2, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
While the Houston Texans are the leaders in the clubhouse to land four-time Pro Bowler Nick Chubb as soon as Monday with a positive visit and pending physical, there seems to be one other team in the mix with interest in the veteran running back.

According to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the New Orleans Saints are among the teams with interest in Chubb, along with the Cleveland Browns still with lingering interest to re-sign, though the Texans still look to be the favorites to land him.

Chubb has been one of the stronger remaining backs on the free agent market, so it makes sense as to why more than just Houston had been keeping tabs on the veteran rusher. The Saints, who seemingly find themselves among that mix, might see decent appeal in pairing another high-end rusher next to Alvin Kamara.

However, for the 29-year-old, playing for a winner seems to be a strong pull for his decision, which, if all holds to form, should put him on the track to join the Texans as the second team of his NFL career.

Oct 20, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs the ball during warmups before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

During his last season for the Browns, Chubb saw his year derailed due to injury on the front and back end, but still suited up in eight games for 102 carries, 332 yards, and four total touchdowns.

Now, he'll look join a new situation in Houston as a one-two punch next to another veteran back in Joe Mixon, which at it's ceiling, could be one of the best running duos across the entire league.

If able to inch back to his status as one of the stronger runners in the NFL, even if not quite up to prime Chubb standards, his addition to the Texans' backfield could act as a major lift for this offense in 2025.

