New Details Emerge on Houston Texans’ Nick Chubb Signing
The Houston Texans are on the verge of making a major acquisition in their running back room for the season ahead with their pending signing of former Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb.
If Chubb passes a physical during his visit to Houston on Monday, reports indicate that the Texans will put pen to paper and bring in the four-time Pro Bowler onto their roster, pairing up with Joe Mixon in the backfield as an appealing one-two punch for this offense in 2025.
And according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Texans weren't alone in their pursuit of Chubb in recent weeks.
Russini reports that Chubb had lucrative contract offers from other teams, but decided to sign with the Texans on a more incentive-laden deal.
"Chubb received more lucrative offers from other teams, but he would sign a more incentive-laden contract to join Joe Mixon in Houston’s backfield," Russini wrote. "Chubb, 29, was sidelined for much of the last two seasons due to knee and foot injuries."
While it remains to be seen what the specifics of Chubb's are, to pick the Texans' incentive-based offer over other competitive deals on the table shows that the former Browns running back is confident and willing to bet on himself for next season on the second team of his NFL career.
During his last season with the Browns, Chubb played in eight games across an injury-riddled year, one where he would return from his extensive knee injury in Week 7, but would then go down with a broken foot not too long after his return in Week 15. He had 102 carries for 332 yards on the ground with four total touchdowns.
Now, Chubb will join aboard a Texans backfield with a star runner in Mixon, and likely fill in as the RB2 in-front of Dameon Pierce, Dare Ogunbowale, and rookie Woody Marks, and if able to bounce back to better health, could have a major bounce back campaign underway.
It'll be a big statement year for Chubb in Houston. Let's see if he can rise to the occasion.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Houston Texans Expected to Sign RB Nick Chubb
MORE: Houston Texans 'Eyeing' 4-Time Pro Bowler Nick Chubb
MORE: Houston Texans Defender Reveals Odd Reason for Dubious OTA Move
MORE: Former Texans Weapon Announces NFL Retirement for Surprising Reason
MORE: Former NFL QB Poses Interesting Theory on Texans' C.J. Stroud's Health