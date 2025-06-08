REPORT: Houston Texans Expected to Sign RB Nick Chubb
The Houston Texans are expected to sign former Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb on Monday.
Chubb is scheduled to visit the Texans on Monday, and if all goes well with his physical, he is expected to sign with the team.
Chubb appeared in eight games for the Cleveland Browns in the 2024 season, but had his season cut short due to a broken foot he suffered in Week 15 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Chubb rushed for 332 yards and three touchdowns on 102 rushing attempts. He also hauled in five receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown.
The 29-year-old running back is a four-time Pro Bowler, but with major injuries over the past two seasons, his production has dwindled.
Chubb isn't one of the top running backs in the league anymore, but he can still be an impactful running back in the NFL.
He will take over Dameon Pierce's role as the second running back behind star Joe Mixon. Mixon is a talented running back, but he had 245 rushing attempts in the 2024 season.
Chubb will be able to alleviate some of the pressure off Mixon, creating a solid one-two punch in the Texans' backfield.
