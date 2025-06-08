Houston Texans 'Eyeing' 4-Time Pro Bowler Nick Chubb
The Houston Texans are "eyeing" four-time Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb to their backfield to pair with Joe Mixon.
"I was told that he's hoping to sign here soon, and maybe he gets something done before a minicamp gets into a team. Four-time Pro Bowler," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said. "The return to Cleveland's not totally off the table, from what I'm told, but probably unlikely because of their draft plans, they drafted multiple running backs. I'm told Houston could be one to watch here. They've been looking at that running back market, maybe adding somebody with Joe Mixon."
Chubb may not be at the Pro Bowl level he once was after coming back from a devastating knee injury in 2023, but he could still be impactful in a running back room.
In eight games in the 2024 season, Chubb rushed for 332 yards and three touchdowns on 102 carries. He also had five receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown.
The Texans' running back behind Mixon, Dameon Pierce, appeared in 11 games for Houston in the 2024 season, rushing for 293 yards and two touchdowns.
Chubb could be an upgrade as the number two running back for the Texans, adding another weapon for C.J. Stroud and the offense.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Houston Texans Defender Reveals Odd Reason for Dubious OTA Move
MORE: Former Texans Weapon Announces NFL Retirement for Surprising Reason
MORE: Former NFL QB Poses Interesting Theory on Texans' C.J. Stroud's Health
MORE: Houston Texans' Top Breakout Weapon is Abundantly Clear
MORE: Texans Could Make All-Pro Addition to Fill Massive Hole for C.J. Stroud