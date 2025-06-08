Texans Daily

Houston Texans 'Eyeing' 4-Time Pro Bowler Nick Chubb

The Houston Texans are looking to add four-time Pro Bowler Nick Chubb to the running back room.

Ben Cooper

Nov 21, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) is introduced before the game between the Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are "eyeing" four-time Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb to their backfield to pair with Joe Mixon.

"I was told that he's hoping to sign here soon, and maybe he gets something done before a minicamp gets into a team. Four-time Pro Bowler," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said. "The return to Cleveland's not totally off the table, from what I'm told, but probably unlikely because of their draft plans, they drafted multiple running backs. I'm told Houston could be one to watch here. They've been looking at that running back market, maybe adding somebody with Joe Mixon."

Chubb may not be at the Pro Bowl level he once was after coming back from a devastating knee injury in 2023, but he could still be impactful in a running back room.

In eight games in the 2024 season, Chubb rushed for 332 yards and three touchdowns on 102 carries. He also had five receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown.

The Texans' running back behind Mixon, Dameon Pierce, appeared in 11 games for Houston in the 2024 season, rushing for 293 yards and two touchdowns.

Chubb could be an upgrade as the number two running back for the Texans, adding another weapon for C.J. Stroud and the offense.

Ben Cooper
BEN COOPER

Ben Cooper is a sports journalist. In addition to covering the NFL, college football and college basketball in the On SI Network, he writes for LakersAllDayEveryday and covers key stories around the NBA and NFL for ClutchPoints. Ben began his sports journalism career during high school and plans to become a reporter after graduating from California Lutheran University.

