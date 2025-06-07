Former Texans Weapon Announces NFL Retirement for Surprising Reason
A former Houston Texans player has decided to retire from the NFL, and his reasoning for calling it quits is fairly surprising.
Wide receiver Chris Conley — who played for the Texans between 2021 and 2022 — has revealed that he is hanging up his cleats in order to pursue a career in film, via Ian Rapoport of NFL media.
Conley will be returning to school at the University of Georgia to do so.
The 32-year-old was originally selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft and spent the first four years of his career with the Chiefs to varying degrees of success.
Conley then made his way to the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he enjoyed the best year of his career in 2019 when he hauled in 47 receptions for 775 yards and five touchdowns.
He finally signed with the Texans in 2021, and during his debut campaign in Houston, he logged 22 catches for 323 yards and a couple of scores. Conley then played just two games with the Texans in 2022 before being released.
The 6-foot-3 pass-catcher — who was actually born in Turkey — also spent time with the Tennessee Titans and, most recently, the San Francisco 49ers. Last year, he tallied six grabs for 76 yards with the 49ers.
Conley didn't quite materialize as a playmaker like many expected, even if he had a few solid seasons earlier in his NFL tenure. Hopefully, he finds considerably more success in his new venture.
