Texans Connected to Blockbuster Trade for Steelers Star WR
The Houston Texans saw their season come to end this past Saturday, as they fell to the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 23-14 in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.
It now sets up a potentially difficult offseason for the Texans, as they will be entering free agency with just $14.1 million in cap space. That isn't exactly a lot of wiggle room.
However, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox actually sees some potential hope for Houston on the trade market, noting that general manager Nick Caserio may choose to a pursue a star player—much like last year when he landed Stefon Diggs.
This time around, Knox feels that the Texans may go after Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens.
"Caserio probably won't be overly aggressive on the trade market either, though if a solid player on a rookie contract—like receiver George Pickens or cornerback DaRon Bland—were to become available for whatever reason, he could pounce," Knox wrote.
Pickens would represent a major get for a Houston squad that suddenly finds itself in dire need at the receiver position.
The Texans entered 2024 with Nico Collins, Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell in their receiver room, but Diggs and Dell both suffered season-ending injuries. Diggs is slated to hit free agency, and Dell may very well be sidelined for all of 2025.
For that reason, Houston will have to try to add some receiving help in the coming months, but could it really swing a deal for Pickens?
Pickens is entering the final year of his deal with the Steelers and may have worn out his welcome in Pittsburgh, so he could represent a potential trade candidate.
Whether or not the Texans would want to take a chance on him remains to be seen.