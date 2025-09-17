Texans' C.J. Gardner-Johnson Claps Back at Baker Mayfield Jab
In the midst of the action of the Houston Texans' latest 19-20 Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there would also come a bit of a back-and-forth between safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and quarterback Baker Mayfield during the motions of the second half.
With nine minutes left in the fourth quarter, while the Bucs were leading 14-10, Mayfield would take off for a scramble out of the pocket to secure a first down and more, when he would then be taken down for a tackle by Will Anderson Jr. and grab his ankle for what looked to be an injury for a few seconds.
But after the play was dead, Gardner-Johnson would follow up after Anderson Jr.'s tackle to approach Mayfield for some trash talk. Not too long after, that led to the Bucs' quarterback popping right back up to have a bit of a heated face-to-face exchange with the Texans' safety.
For the rest of the way in Houston, we didn't see much extra banter between the two in what ended with a last-second Bucs victory. But now, in the aftermath of the Texans' loss, the chatter has only continued between both Mayfield and Gardner-Johnson.
Mayfield would end up posting a slideshow to his Instagram celebrating after the Buccaneers' MNF win with a simple caption, "Built different. 10 toes down." That slideshow of photos would also be kicked off with a picture of Mayfield's moment with Gardner-Johnson in the second half.
However, after Mayfield's post hit the timeline, it wouldn't take long for Gardner-Johnson to counter with his own flex in the comments.
"Boy this cute but still ringless," Gardner-Johnson replied.
A short, yet sweet reminder from the Texans' safety.
The back-and-forth off the field would really end up starting with some remarks from Mayfield at the podium post-game surrounding the Texans' safety, referring to Gardner-Johnson as his "old buddy Chauncey," which paired with an eye-roll from the Bucs' quarterback, showing how he really felt about the Texans' safety.
But those comments, along with Mayfield's latest Instagram post, wouldn't go without Gardner-Johnson sharing his thoughts, ultimately nudging Baker of that ring count.
Gardner-Johnson, of course, added to his ring total last season with the Philadelphia Eagles on their dominant defense, landing his first Super Bowl within seven years in the league over the Kansas City Chiefs, and would then find his way to the Texans after being traded just a month later. Baker, on the other hand, is still on the hunt for his own in year eight.
So while Mayfield got both his words in and a victory over the Texans on a primetime stage, which makes for the Bucs' first win over Houston since 2003, Gardner-Johnson wasn't letting it slide without his own subtle reminder, and perhaps the last laugh in the end.