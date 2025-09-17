Texans Daily

Texans Sign Former Browns TE

The Houston Texans have added a fresh face at tight end ahead of Week 3.

Jun 12, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Brenden Bates (82) catches a pass during mini camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, the Texans have added free agent tight end Brenden Bates to the active roster.

Bates, who last played for the Cleveland Browns, is in his second year of pro after starting with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky.

During his time at Kentucky, Bates was a six-year player who acted primarily as a blocking tight end. He suited up for 55 total games in college to log 26 receptions for 272 yards and two touchdowns.

Bates has played in seven games throughout his NFL career, five for the Jets and two for the Browns, mainly as a blocker or special teams contributor.

Bates would play for Cleveland in this year's preseason, but would end up being waived from the Browns' practice squad back in August before the 2025 season. Now, after a couple of weeks of NFL action around the league, the 25-year-old lands a new opportunity in Houston.

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Brenden Bates (82) with the ball as Carolina Panthers linebacker Bam Martin-Scott (57) defends in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Texans' tight end room has seen some major shifts leading up to Week 3 of this season. Both Brevin Jordan and Irv Smith Jr. would be placed on season-ending Injured Reserve in preseason, leaving Houston to roll with Cade Stover and Dalton Schultz as their two active tight ends for Week 1 vs. the LA Rams.

However, Stover would fracture his foot in the final minutes vs. the Rams, which inevitably led to the second-year tight end undergoing surgery, being placed on Injured Reserve ahead of Week 2, and then followed up by Houston bringing Harrison Bryant on the active roster from the practice squad.

Now, the Texans make another addition to their tight end room with Bates, leaving Houston having three names at the position on their 53-man roster in Schultz, Bryant, and Bates.

Bates will have his first opportunity to suit up for Houston come next Sunday when the Texans travel to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in a critical road division battle after a bumpy 0-2 start to the season.

Expect the Texans to continue to roll with Schultz as the starter and lead pass-catcher, with Bryant, and now Bates, filling in as depth pieces.

