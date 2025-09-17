Former Chiefs CB Signs to Texans' Practice Squad
The Houston Texans have signed a former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback to their practice squad, among other roster moves, heading into Week 3.
According to a team release, the Texans have signed free agent cornerback Ajani Carter.
Carter recently worked out for the Texans after having previously practiced for them during their local prospect pro day. Now, after a successful tryout, the Houston brass has seemingly seen enough to get him an opportunity on the practice squad.
Carter, an undrafted rookie cornerback, comes locally from the University of Houston, and was brought in by the Chiefs earlier this offseason to their 90-man roster.
After being in Kansas City throughout the preseason, he would inevitably be among the Chiefs' cut-down day casualties before the season kicked off, forcing him to the free agent market before Week 1. But after only a couple of weeks of action, he now finds his way back to an NFL roster in a homecoming of sorts, right down the road from where he played college ball.
The rookie cornerback was a five-year college player who spent his most recent season with Houston, while spending the previous four with Utah State.
In his 2024 campaign with Houston, Carter played in 11 games to finish with 22 combined tackles, three passes defended, and one tackle for loss. During his 40 games for Utah State, he had over 100 total tackles to his name, with four interceptions, six passes defended, and two sacks.
Carter was one of two practice squad additions into the secondary for the Texans heading into Week 3, joining veteran Jalen Mills, who was also among those brought into Houston's 16-man unit.
The Texans also announced leading up to Week 3's matchup that tight end Brenden Bates would be announced as a signing to the main roster, while wide receiver Justin Watson would also be ruled out for the foreseeable future with an Achilles injury, placed on Injured Reserve.
With both Carter and Mills in the fold for Houston, they'll lift the Texans' practice squad to have five total defensive backs, as they'll join next to Myles Bryant, D'Angelo Ross, and former first-round pick Damon Arnette.