Texans QB CJ Stroud Receives Major Concern from Notable NFL Analyst
The Houston Texans may have a problem on their hands, and it might be one that aren't fully realizing yet. C.J. Stroud has not been throwing the ball at OTAs due to shoulder soreness. Head coach DeMeco Ryans addressed the concern and said that it isn't something to be worried about and that Stroud will be ready to go when the time is right.
Stroud is the engine that makes this team run. With a beefed up receiving corps and what should be an improved offensive line, the hope is that Stroud returns to his rookie form, where he threw for over 4,100 yards. Last season, partially due to the shortcomings of their line, Stroud didn't live up to preseason expectations.
Getting Stroud back to that 2023 level will require him to be fully healthy, and while the team is suggesting that he'll be ready to go, there are certainly bigger cards at play. Trey Wingo sees the writing on the wall and notes that there might be more concern than is being said by the Texans.
"Don't believe that. There's a concern," Wingo said. He went on to mention how Stroud has not played a football game in about six months and how shoulder soreness isn't something that the young quarterback should be dealing with.
Ultimately, he isn't completely wrong, and it is tough to determine whether it truly is soreness that should be monitored or something greater that should be of concern for fans.
However, fans should take Ryans at his word and believe that there isn't more going on here. Stroud played all 17 games a season ago and was in 15 games as a rookie. He hasn't been an injury-prone player throughout his career, and there isn't much reason to suspect he won't be ready to go at the start of the season.