Texans HC Speaks Out About CJ Stroud's Current Status
Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans has provided an update on quarterback C.J. Stroud, who has limited reps during OTAs.
“There's no concerns with C.J. It's just general soreness. We're taking extra precaution with him, but he'll be good to go. No concerns on my end there," Ryans said.
Stroud has been managing a sore shoulder, but there doesn't seem to be any long-term concern over the injury.
The 23-year-old quarterback completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 3,727 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in the 2024 season.
Stroud has been impressive in his first two seasons, leading the Texans to back-to-back AFC South titles. Houston has been eliminated in the Divisional Round in both of Stroud's seasons.
The Texans focused on adding weapons and retooling the offensive line this offseason.
They acquired wide receiver Christian Kirk in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars while drafting Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel. The added weapons should help Stroud have a productive 2025 season.
On the offensive line, Houston added Cam Robinson and Trent Brown in free agency while drafting Aireontae Ersery in the second round.
While Stroud is taking limited reps in OTAs, there is no concern, and he is poised for a great season with the added talent.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Houston Texans Star Defender Lands Massive Ranking
MORE: Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud Receives Strong Take in New Re-Draft
MORE: Texans Defender's Jarring Announcement Opens Door for DPOY Addition
MORE: Houston Texans Coach Makes Strong Statement on Derek Stingley Jr.
MORE: Houston Texans Receive Top AFC Ranking Ahead of Season