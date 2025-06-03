Texans Daily

Texans HC Speaks Out About CJ Stroud's Current Status

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans gave an update on quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Ben Cooper

Sep 17, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans shakes hands with quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Sep 17, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans shakes hands with quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans has provided an update on quarterback C.J. Stroud, who has limited reps during OTAs.

“There's no concerns with C.J. It's just general soreness. We're taking extra precaution with him, but he'll be good to go. No concerns on my end there," Ryans said.

Stroud has been managing a sore shoulder, but there doesn't seem to be any long-term concern over the injury.

The 23-year-old quarterback completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 3,727 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in the 2024 season.

Stroud has been impressive in his first two seasons, leading the Texans to back-to-back AFC South titles. Houston has been eliminated in the Divisional Round in both of Stroud's seasons.

The Texans focused on adding weapons and retooling the offensive line this offseason.

They acquired wide receiver Christian Kirk in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars while drafting Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel. The added weapons should help Stroud have a productive 2025 season.

On the offensive line, Houston added Cam Robinson and Trent Brown in free agency while drafting Aireontae Ersery in the second round.

While Stroud is taking limited reps in OTAs, there is no concern, and he is poised for a great season with the added talent.

Read More Houston Texans Coverage

MORE: Houston Texans Star Defender Lands Massive Ranking

MORE: Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud Receives Strong Take in New Re-Draft

MORE: Texans Defender's Jarring Announcement Opens Door for DPOY Addition

MORE: Houston Texans Coach Makes Strong Statement on Derek Stingley Jr.

MORE: Houston Texans Receive Top AFC Ranking Ahead of Season

Published
Ben Cooper
BEN COOPER

Ben Cooper is a sports journalist. In addition to covering the NFL, college football and college basketball in the On SI Network, he writes for LakersAllDayEveryday and covers key stories around the NBA and NFL for ClutchPoints. Ben began his sports journalism career during high school and plans to become a reporter after graduating from California Lutheran University.

Home/News