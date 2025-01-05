Houston Texans QB Reveals Main 2025 Goal and It's Not What You Think
The Houston Texans and quarterback C.J. Stroud have had an up-and-down 2025 NFL season. However, they were able to win the AFC South division title and are headed to the playoffs.
Unfortunately, the Texans will head into the playoffs shorthanded on offense.
Stefon Diggs tore his ACL earlier this season, which ended his season prematurely. More recently, star wideout Tank Dell went down with a gruesome leg injury and there is no telling when he might be able to return to the field. Dell could very well be out all of next season as well.
With that being said, Stroud has struggled throughout his second NFL season.
He has played in all 16 games, completing 62.7 percent of his pass attempts for 3,677 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Those numbers aren't bad at all, but they're a big step down from the expectations after his impressive rookie season.
Amid the pressure and all of the negative reactions to his second season, Stroud has revealed his main goal for 2025. His goal is not what most fans would expect to hear.
Stroud, who has been very open about his faith, is hoping to draw closer to God this year.
"My 2025 goal is to be locked in with the Lord as much as possible. You know, fasting and praying, being part of a church here in Houston," Stroud said. "That's my 2025 goal, being closer to the Lord."
That may not be what fans want to hear, but it is a very commendable goal. Stroud should not be facing backlash for a goal that far exceeds the game of football for him.
Of course, he likely also has goals of becoming a better quarterback and winning a championship for his team. However, he was not shy of sharing his main goal of strengthening his faith.
Hopefully, Stroud will be able to lead Houston on a deep playoff run. They are being counted out by most, but the Texans still have enough talent to make things interesting in the playoffs.
In order to do that, Houston will need Stroud to take his game up a notch. He's more than capable of doing so.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what Stroud and the Texans can do in the postseason.