Houston Texans Coaching Staff Given Surprisingly Poor Ranking
The Houston Texans have been able to crack the playoffs over the last two seasons, partially because of former star DeMeco Ryans being the head coach.
Having joined the NFL in 2002, the Texans have won six playoff games in that span, two of which have been because of Ryans. He took over in 2023 after the team finished 3-13-1 in 2022. The year prior, they were 4-13 and 4-12 before that, so Ryans didn't just change the organization but completely rewrote the culture as well.
He's joined by offensive coordinator Nick Caley and defensive coordinator Matt Burke. Having been a linebacker for Houston during his playing days, Ryans does a terrific job at helping capitan the Burke-led defense. Caley is really the major question mark, hurting the Texans ranking as the 12th-best coaching staff. He was with the Patriots from 2015-2022 and then a two-year stint with the Los Angeles Rams.
Here's a part of what ESPN's Ben Solak said on the Texans' staff.
"If the Lions are at No. 11 on the back of Dan Campbell, then the Texans make it to No. 12 on the back of Ryans, whom I would call the league's most underrated head coach. This past season, Ryans became only the eighth head coach to win a playoff game in each of his first two seasons. His impact on the defense is tenable -- the Texans play with an unmatched intensity, tackle extremely well and regularly show up against top opponents (other than the Baltimore Ravens, who admittedly have gotten Ryans' goat as of now). Ryans, like Campbell, is an elite culture-setter," Solak wrote.
Solak gave the top spot to the Minnesota Vikings, who have a trio of Kevin O'Connell, Wes Phillips and Brian Flores.
That said, the Texans ranked sixth in 2024, so this is a relatively steep drop. Ideally, they'll be able to prove themselves a bit and jump back up into the top-ten coaching staffs next season.