Texans TE Foster Moreau Sold on DeMeco Ryans’ Leadership

It comes as no surprise that talented defensive players like Reed Blankenship would feel a magnetic pull to play for Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans.

Past history tells us that defensive gurus like Ryans tend to have high profile players walking over hot coals to join forces on their respective units.

But even on the offensive side of the ball, Ryans influence over the entire team might have sold former New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau on making the switch to H-Town in free agency.

Having now caught up with Ryans in person, Moreau is even more impressed by the genuine leader he's going to be following into battle next season.

"DeMeco [Ryans] seems awesome, he seems awesome, " Moreau told Texans All Access. "Strong handshake, strong personality, and a strong leader for this team and for this city. "

New Texans tight end Foster Moreau (@fhmoreau) on Texans staff (via Texans All Access):



“DeMeco seems awesome. Strong handshake, strong personality & a strong leader. I got to work with Nick Caley when I was coming out & he’s always someone that I’ve wanted to get to work with,… pic.twitter.com/7XNYgVf1ji — Houston Stressans (@TexansCommenter) March 21, 2026

Foster Moreau Loving First Impression of DeMeco Ryans, Texans

Ryans deployment as a key deal closer cannot be underestimated. Sheer levels of respect for the Texans' head coach runs deep with players across league.

Having that high respect for a head coach like Ryans is a very effective tool to have in the Texans front office bag, but Moreau also detailed how there are other members of this Texans coaching staff who made jumping ship from New Orleans look extremely attractive.

"You know, I got to work a little bit with [OC] Nick Caley when I was coming out, and he's always someone that I've always wanted to actually get to work with closely, " Moreau explained.

"I had Jerry Schuplinski as well– quarterbacks coach just got a promotion– he's a great guy and a great guy for our team and this offense."

Moreau's two-year $7 million deal with the Texans sets him up to be Ryans blocking specialist behind returning veteran starter Dalton Schultz, and it comes at an ideal time coming off an ankle injury.

Having registered career highs of 33 catches for 420 yards when he was a Las Vegas Raider back in 2022, Moreau has proved that he can offer decent enough secondary production for his affordable paycheck.

Dec 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

When you couple the addition of Moreau with new running back David Montgomery, and the multiple reinforcements made along the offensive line; things are looking up for starting quarterback C.J. Stroud on his side of the ball.

Of course, adding a blocking tight end is never going to set the fan base overly on fire, but it's the exact kind of move only a savvy coach will bang the drum over.

After all, Ryans is well aware that repeated misfires in the red zone cost his team dearly last season when it mattered most, and about how that particular narrative needs to change if Super Bowl aspirations are to be fulfilled.

So enter Moreau and his selfless desire to make this team just that little bit better where it really counts on the offensive end.