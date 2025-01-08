Houston Texans Connected to Bears Star in NFL Free Agency
The Houston Texans are not going to have a whole lot of cap room to play with during the NFL offseason, so they must approach their strategy in free agency carefully.
The Texans have some very obvious needs, and one of their most glaring holes is along their offensive line.
That's why Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus is urging Houston to pursue Chicago Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins this March.
"The Bears’ interior offensive line struggled in 2024, too, but Jenkins was a bright spot," Locker wrote. "In each of the past three seasons, he’s secured a 72.6 PFF overall grade or better to go along with a 97.4-plus pass-blocking efficiency score. Injuries have limited Jenkins to no more than 738 snaps in a single year, but he’d be a good low-cost, high-upside addition for Houston to better protect C.J. Stroud in Year 3."
Jenkins is not a household name, but he has done a tremendous job for the Bears since being selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
The 26-year-old became a full-time starter in the trenches for Chicago during his second season and has established himself as one of the most underrated offensive linemen in the league.
Considering that the Texans have been stuck with first-round bust Kenyon Green, Jenkins would be a breath of fresh air and is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he posted a 75.4 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.
What's more, Jenkins is adept at both run blocking and pass blocking, so he would fill a couple of massive needs for Houston.
Stroud was sacked 52 times this season, so rectifying the offensive line should be a massive priority for the Texans in the coming months.