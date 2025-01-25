Houston Texans Could Steal Star from Dallas Cowboys
With the NFL offseason right around the corner, the Houston Texans will look to come through with a plan to take the next step in 2025.
Looking at the makeup of the roster, there are a few very clear things that the Texans must focus on this offseason. One of those things is improving the offensive line in front of star quarterback C.J. Stroud.
In order for Stroud to take the next step, he needs to have more time. Asking a quarterback to be elite constantly under pressure is not a fair situation.
Who could Houston target to be an impact addition on the line? There is one name that has been suggested.
ESPN's Benjamin Solak has suggested that the Texans could look into trying to steal future Hall of Fame offensive lineman Zack Martin away from the Dallas Cowboys.
There has been speculation that Martin could retire this offseason, but if he doesn't he would be an elite target for Houston.
"High expectations weren't met in 2024, and the Texans will scramble to fix their offensive line accordingly. If Dallas' Zack Martin doesn't retire, he's a great candidate to fill a guard spot in Houston," Solak wrote.
Martin has been one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL for years. He has been the anchor of the Cowboys' line since being drafted back in 2014.
Granted, there are some concerns about injury issues and investing big money into a 34-year-old lineman. However, if he stays healthy, he could be exactly what the Texans need.
Houston wants to compete for a Super Bowl. In order to do that, the front office will need to get aggressive.
Only time will tell, but it's likely that the Texans will pursue an upgrade to the offensive line. If Martin ends up being available, he could end up being the best potential target for Houston to pursue.