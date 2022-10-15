Texans Dameon Pierce Enters Bye Week As Leading AFC South Rusher

HOUSTON — Houston Texans rookie prospect Dameon Pierce is quickly establishing himself as one of the best running backs in the NFL. He has rushed for the fifth-most yards through the first five games of the 2022 regular season after recording 412 yards on the ground.

Pierce may not surpass the likes of Nick Chubb and Saquon Barkley, who are leading the league for most rushing yards. But when it comes to the AFC South, the Texans' starting running back is standing at the top of the division as the leading rusher entering the bye week.

"We believed in this guy and what he can do," coach Lovie Smith said. "He’s letting other people kind of see it a little bit. For us to be talking that way, the offensive line and the guys that are blocking for him, they have to be doing their job. I just know after a quarter of football — we like where he is. Much more to go, but I like the way he’s trending."

The AFC South has spent the previous few seasons possessing arguably the best running backs in the league.

For Pierce to lead the division as a rookie is an impressive feat. But a few unfortunate circumstances have played in Pierce's favor en route to his early career accomplishment.

Tennessee Titans All-Pro running back Derrick Henry, a two-time NFL rushing leader, is still working his way back after sustaining a Jones fracture that limited him to eight games in 2021. And through the first five games of the season, Henry is second in the AFC South after rushing for 408 yards.

Jonathan Taylor, who is third in the AFC South after rushing for 328 yards, was on the trajectory to take the helm as the division's best running back. But the 2021 NFL rushing champ has had a hard time trying to replicate the same success of last season.

Henry and Taylor are still in striking distance to reclaim their roles as the best running backs in the division. But it will not be long before Pierce takes sole possession as the best running back in the AFC South.

Pierce has rushed for the most yards by a rookie in franchise history through the first five weeks of the season. He has also recorded the third most rushing yards in franchise history through the first five games of the season — trailing Arian Foster in 2010 and 2012.

